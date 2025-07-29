Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,640 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Get Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.