Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kenvue worth $209,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,864,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

