Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,868 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,868 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,546,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,375,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,293,000 after purchasing an additional 342,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE AME opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.