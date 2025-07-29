Federated Hermes Inc. Has $108.91 Million Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SharkNinja worth $108,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,845,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $18,125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.2%

SN opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

