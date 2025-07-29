Algebris UK Ltd Sells 26,034 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Algebris UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

