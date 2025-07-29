99,689 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,689 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,078,027 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

