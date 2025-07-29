FSA Advisors Inc. Buys 11,517 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

