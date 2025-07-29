DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 179.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 117.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

