Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

