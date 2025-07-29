The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.