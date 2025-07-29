Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Raised by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.7% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6%

BLDR stock opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

