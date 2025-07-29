Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 33,549.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after buying an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.71.

Pool Stock Down 1.1%

POOL opened at $321.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

