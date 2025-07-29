De Lisle Partners LLP Has $3.56 Million Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 559,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MarineMax Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of HZO opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

