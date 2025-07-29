Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,182,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $129,690,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.