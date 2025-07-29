Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $566.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $570.36. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $468.45.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

