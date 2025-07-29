Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 260 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

