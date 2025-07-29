Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.44 million, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

