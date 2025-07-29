170 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 94,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $411.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

