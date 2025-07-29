Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,032,740.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3,617.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

