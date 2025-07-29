Value Base Ltd. Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,309,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000. Perion Network accounts for 12.3% of Value Base Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Base Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 648,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 179,557 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Perion Network by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 339,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Perion Network Price Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $502.10 million, a P/E ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.