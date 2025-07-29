United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2%

United Rentals stock opened at $900.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $903.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.