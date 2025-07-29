Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 640 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.85.

ODFL stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

