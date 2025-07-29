FSA Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

