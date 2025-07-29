FSA Advisors Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,773 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,783,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,651,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

