Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,432 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,840,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,278,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1%

VRSN stock opened at $305.98 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

