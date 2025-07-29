FSA Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB)

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

NFEB stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

