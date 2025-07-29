Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $576.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

