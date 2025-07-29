Creekside Partners Purchases 15,370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creekside Partners increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

