FSA Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,962 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

BATS KOCT opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

