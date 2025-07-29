FSA Advisors Inc. Invests $408,000 in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. FSA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Simplify Bond Bull ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,806,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,983,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFIX opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

About Simplify Bond Bull ETF

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

