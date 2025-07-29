FSA Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 716 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $694.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.99 and its 200-day moving average is $601.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $694.18.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

