S&CO Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.52. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

