S&CO Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

