S&CO Inc. Boosts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,640,000 after acquiring an additional 862,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,924,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 538,631 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

