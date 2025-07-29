Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after acquiring an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $21,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5,951.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 249,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after buying an additional 235,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

