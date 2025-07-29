First Foundation Advisors Buys 35,565 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,443,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

