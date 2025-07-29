First Foundation Advisors Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

