S&CO Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

