Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.75.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $324.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

