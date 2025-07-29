Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after buying an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,935 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,903 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Brookfield by 31.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,816,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

