Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $6,738,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $17,825,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $798.73 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $800.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $757.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

