Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Estimate for V.F. Q2 Earnings

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 94.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 182,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 85,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,112.38. The trade was a 40.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -72.00%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

