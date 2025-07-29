Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $73.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

