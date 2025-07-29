Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 156.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,116 shares of company stock worth $3,069,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FAST opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

