Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
