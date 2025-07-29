Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AON Q4 Earnings

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.14.
AON Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AON has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $412.97.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
