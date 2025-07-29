Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 531,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,233,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

