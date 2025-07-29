CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 0.8% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $2,881,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

