XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $385.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

