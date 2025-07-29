Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.16 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $100.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

